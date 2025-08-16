Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,377,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 515,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.74% of Valvoline worth $430,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Valvoline by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Valvoline by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VVV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Shares of VVV opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.17. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.35 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis bought 12,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,492.25. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. The trade was a 6.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

