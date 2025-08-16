Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of WD-40 worth $396,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC stock opened at $219.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.15. WD-40 Company has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $292.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.60.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.