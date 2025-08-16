Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCVX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth $4,427,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth $21,669,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

