Ventum Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Price

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Ventum Financial from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Calian Group from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Calian Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Calian Group

Calian Group stock opened at C$47.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$37.70 and a 12-month high of C$53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$561.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Calian Group news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,050.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,687 shares of company stock worth $106,602. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

