Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 32.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 55.14%. Verra Mobility’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

