Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,804,000 after buying an additional 386,333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,207,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 231,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,002,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $271.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.98. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.59 and a 12-month high of $278.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.41. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $643.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WTS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Northcoast Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Watts Water Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $1,692,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,194 shares in the company, valued at $327,693.30. This trade represents a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.