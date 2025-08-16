WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WEX were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 27,871.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 68,842 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
WEX Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of WEX opened at $174.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.18. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $217.47.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on WEX from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.50.
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
