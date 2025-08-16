What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for UAMY FY2025 Earnings?

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of United States Antimony in a report released on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for United States Antimony’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UAMY. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Thursday. D Boral Capital raised shares of United States Antimony to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United States Antimony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Antimony presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

United States Antimony Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.56 million, a P/E ratio of -106.75 and a beta of 0.11. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 228,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in United States Antimony by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 149,423 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in United States Antimony by 2,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United States Antimony by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

