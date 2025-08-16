White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 276,054.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,865,000 after purchasing an additional 146,309 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 54,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 42,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 33,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,765.61 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,678.87 and a 1 year high of $2,023.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,785.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,811.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

