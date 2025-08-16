XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $435.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $8.60) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

See Also

