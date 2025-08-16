XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 18,380 Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,380 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 526.0%. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

