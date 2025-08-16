XTX Topco Ltd Takes $86,000 Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,835,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 46,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TrueBlue by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,032,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,515 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in TrueBlue by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,880,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 357,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 406,405 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:TBI opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $171.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.55. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.52 million. TrueBlue had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TrueBlue from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on TBI

About TrueBlue

(Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.