XTX Topco Ltd Trims Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,233 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ON24 were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ON24 by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ON24 by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ON24 by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 6,700 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $37,520.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 763,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,616.80. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock bought 33,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $185,742.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,293,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,114,495.44. This represents a 0.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 374,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,500 and have sold 247,848 shares valued at $1,347,116. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ON24 from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ON24 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

ON24 Price Performance

NYSE ONTF opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.65. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.

ON24 declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

