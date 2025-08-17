148,139 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC) Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 148,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BIPC opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.39. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

