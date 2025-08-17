ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $11.18. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 3,768 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,480,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,352,000 after buying an additional 1,076,423 shares during the period. Robert Bosch GmbH bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,273,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 1,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

