Airline Stocks To Watch Now – August 14th

American Airlines Group, Expedia Group, United Airlines, LATAM Airlines Group, RTX, Delta Air Lines, and Joby Aviation are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger and cargo air-transport services. Investors in these stocks gain ownership stakes in airlines and participate in their profits (or losses). Their performance tends to be sensitive to factors such as fuel costs, travel demand cycles, economic conditions and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $12.73. 24,329,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,782,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.54. 1,018,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,926. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $126.46 and a 12 month high of $213.00.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

United Airlines stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. United Airlines has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $116.00.

LATAM Airlines Group (LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

LATAM Airlines Group stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.58. LATAM Airlines Group has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $44.97.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.39. The stock had a trading volume of 700,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,750. RTX has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $158.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,811,661. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

NYSE:JOBY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.14. 6,124,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,807,955. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.52.

