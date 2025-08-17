Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,117 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 58,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 429,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 53,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $373.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 215.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Ambac Financial Group

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 603,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,135.73. The trade was a 4.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

