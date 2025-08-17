ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,983,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,513,000 after buying an additional 1,937,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after buying an additional 156,514 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 814,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 675,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 121,806 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 99,669 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 1.5%

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.38.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,720.0%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

