Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $61.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $150.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a yield of 670.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,952.38. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

