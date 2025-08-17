Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,579 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 783.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. CF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1,088.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -71.79, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 98.25, a current ratio of 98.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -714.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $511,887.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 333,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,784.82. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Articles

