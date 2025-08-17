Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $213,000 in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Allete alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Allete by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Allete during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allete by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allete during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Allete by 646.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allete Stock Performance

Shares of Allete stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.29. Allete, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Allete Dividend Announcement

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.24). Allete had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Allete’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

About Allete

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.