Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,711 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $100.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $114.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

