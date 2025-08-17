Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 71,016 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 51,014 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 116,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.75. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.55 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 36.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

