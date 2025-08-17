Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Up 499.4% in July

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 104,900 shares, agrowthof499.4% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 575,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATDRY

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 1.5%

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

(Get Free Report)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.