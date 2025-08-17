AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 104.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $206.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $217.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cfra Research raised shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.25.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

