Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Avidity Biosciences worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,042,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,127,000 after acquiring an additional 408,861 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,100,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,053,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,134,000 after buying an additional 2,156,844 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,232,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after buying an additional 356,114 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 0.9%

RNA stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 65,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,949,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,920. This trade represents a 78.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Mosbrooker sold 130,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $5,763,356.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,300. This trade represents a 70.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,826 shares of company stock worth $20,063,286. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RNA

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.