Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Price Up 4.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $3.60. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Avino Silver & Gold Mines traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 1,854,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,816,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASM. Wall Street Zen lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.10.
The company has a market capitalization of $584.80 million, a PE ratio of 196.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
