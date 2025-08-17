Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Avnet worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AVT. Truist Financial raised their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.06. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.08%. Avnet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

