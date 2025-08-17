Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s Why

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 244,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 838,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azincourt Energy
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.