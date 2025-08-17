Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Banco Do Brasil SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.60. Banco Do Brasil shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 99,207 shares changing hands.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Banco Do Brasil to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Banco Do Brasil had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Do Brasil SA will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.0104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 745.0%. Banco Do Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

