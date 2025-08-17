Best Blockchain Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 14th

Get alerts:

Oracle, Riot Platforms, and Applied Digital are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, support or use blockchain technology in their operations. These firms may include cryptocurrency miners, digital ledger platform providers and enterprises integrating distributed ledgers for supply chain, finance or data management. Investors buy blockchain stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of decentralized technologies without directly holding cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.15. 4,404,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,972,180. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 12,831,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,027,934. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 4.61. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 10,563,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,984,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 6.17. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

