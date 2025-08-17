Best Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Today – August 15th

Get alerts:

Applied Materials, Salesforce, and Oracle are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories of raw materials, work-in-progress and finished goods that a company holds at different stages of its production process. Classified as current assets on the balance sheet, they must be managed effectively to ensure smooth operations and minimize storage and carrying costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $26.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,778,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,165. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.78.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $9.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.05. 7,730,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,192,994. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $232.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.65.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.80. 6,022,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,973,527. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $260.87. The company has a market cap of $698.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.81.

