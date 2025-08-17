Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Up 493.0% in July

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 59,300 shares, anincreaseof493.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.1%

BHFAP stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

