Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $156.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.4118.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.0%

EAT stock opened at $158.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $192.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 211.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $1,307,025.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,085. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brinker International by 3,277.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,615,000 after buying an additional 958,101 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,408,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $98,731,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $76,114,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 86.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,091,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,865,000 after purchasing an additional 506,087 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

