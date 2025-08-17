Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Up 4.8% – Time to Buy?

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.21. 3,627,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 8,458,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Centene from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Centene Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,554,512.50. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Centene by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 30.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after buying an additional 163,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Centene by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 925,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,046,000 after buying an additional 270,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

