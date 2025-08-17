Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Position Lowered by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $60,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,396.64. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -117.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $230.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.86.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.