Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,313 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $49,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $5,119,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $640,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $285.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.43 and a fifty-two week high of $387.99. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.68. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.