Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Universal Display worth $50,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $49,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Universal Display by 235.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $141.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display Corporation has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $215.90.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.58 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

