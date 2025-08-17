Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $50,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,544,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,487,000 after purchasing an additional 478,440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,283,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,258,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 216,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,727,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,862,000 after purchasing an additional 264,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,565,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 425,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $223,259.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,417.92. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 276.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.52. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

