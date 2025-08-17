Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $49,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WING. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total value of $2,030,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,864.58. This represents a 39.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $3,373,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,190 shares in the company, valued at $15,919,074.60. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,935 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $336.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.46. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.00 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Wingstop from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wingstop from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wingstop from $296.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WING

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.