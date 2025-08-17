Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 833 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.15% of Thor Industries worth $46,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Roth Capital set a $77.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.38.

Shares of THO stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.43. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $118.85.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,560. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

