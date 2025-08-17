Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $50,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $273.00 target price on CSW Industrials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.75.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of CSW opened at $259.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.91. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.99 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.27 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 15.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.49, for a total value of $280,745.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,952.66. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.92, for a total value of $294,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,733,908.24. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,609 shares of company stock worth $1,381,198 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

