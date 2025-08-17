Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,520 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $48,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Kemper by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kemper news, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,618.08. This represents a 9.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $148,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,229.95. This trade represents a 13.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $432,845 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Kemper Price Performance
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kemper declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Kemper Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kemper to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.
Kemper Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
