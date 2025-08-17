Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,953 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $51,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 854,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $18.84 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -269.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,685.71%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $29,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,374.40. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $132,590.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,164.82. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

