Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $45.69 Million Stake in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,229,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Avient worth $45,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,321,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,012,000 after purchasing an additional 882,234 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Avient by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 380,657 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Avient by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,209,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after acquiring an additional 204,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth $8,344,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,332,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,437,000 after acquiring an additional 165,322 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVNT opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. Avient Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

