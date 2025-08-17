Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $47.58 Million Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Granite Construction worth $47,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 26.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GVA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $185,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,831.44. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Trading Down 1.2%

GVA stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

