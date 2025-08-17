Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $48.72 Million Holdings in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Mueller Water Products worth $48,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 16.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,795,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,201,000 after buying an additional 2,840,895 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $53,854,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 430.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 212,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $297,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $27,461.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,160.20. This represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.72%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

