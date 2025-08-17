Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $49.47 Million Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 641,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,456 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $49,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth $6,748,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $744,422.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,406.40. This represents a 40.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $762,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,277.13. The trade was a 28.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,406. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA opened at $96.67 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.11 and a 12 month high of $113.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $736.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.