Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $50.34 Million Position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Regal Rexnord worth $50,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.25 and its 200 day moving average is $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.