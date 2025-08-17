Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $50.93 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $50,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,169,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,538,000 after buying an additional 1,003,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,108,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,352,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 41.2% during the first quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 239,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,034,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Melius started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

